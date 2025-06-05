Here’s a Gentle Reminder That God Sees You Even When You Can’t See Him

When my children were little, we loved playing peek-a-boo. I remember how they truly believed that if they closed their eyes and couldn’t see me, I must not be able to see them either.

Have you ever felt that way with God? As if, when you can’t see Him in a situation, He must not see you either—just like a child believing that hidden eyes mean complete invisibility.

Earlier this month, we learned that my dad has terminal cancer. The doctors have told us that our time with him is short—perhaps only a couple of months. As I process this reality, my heart feels heavy, and grief has already begun, even while he is still with us.

I’ve shared the news with some friends and have asked for prayer. One morning, after a particularly sad and challenging day, I checked my email and found the most beautiful message from one of my friends. She took the time to write out her heart’s prayer for me, my dad and our family and shared scripture to remind me of God’s nearness.

As I re-read the email, I noticed the timestamp—3AM! That small detail took my breath away. I’m not sure why my friend was up at that time, but God used that timestamp to remind me that while I was sleeping, He was thinking of me. He was hearing her loving prayer and caring for me while I was unaware!

Like when my children played peek-a-boo, I found myself thinking that because I couldn’t see God in this sad situation, He must not be seeing us either. God used that tiny timestamp to remind me of His faithfulness, nearness and great love.

This scripture came to mind:

“Yet this I call to mind and therefore I have hope: Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for His compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness, I say to myself the Lord is my portion; therefore I will wait for him.” – Lamentations 3:21-23

Are there scriptures that remind you of God’s nearness in difficult times? If so, I’d love for you to share them with us. His word anchors us in hope, no matter what we face.

As you lay your head down tonight, remember: Your loving Father is with you. While you sleep, He watches over you.

Here’s an excerpt from my friend’s 3AM prayer:

“Help us to look to You, Jesus, so that we do not allow our circumstances to control our emotions. Help us trust and know that our loving Father is fully capable of doing far more than we know to ask for. You are our provider, protector, healer, and leader. Jesus, you are our source of peace and power. Strengthen and sustain us with Your presence as You walk with us through this day. We lift our eyes and our hearts to you, Lord, and trust You with whatever comes next. You have a purpose and plan for every aspect of our lives. Nothing is wasted and You are in control. With our eyes on eternity and in Your powerful name we pray. Amen.”

Thank you, Lord, that you walk with us through our days and watch over us by night.

Claudia Guardado Wittel

Director of Philanthropy & Advancement

