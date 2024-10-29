Amazing Things Can Happen When You’re Feeling Overwhelmed and Helpless

Today’s devotional came to me while I was scrolling through social media. I came across a meme of a dog lying face down with the caption:

“I’m mentally and emotionally exhausted. I would have added physically, but I can still move my pinky…”

That poor dog was helpless.

Being “helpless” means feeling like you have no strength or ability to handle things on your own. It’s that sense of being overwhelmed or powerless. This was the state we were in when Jesus came into the world—He came to save those who couldn’t save themselves.

Even as we go through life, we remain helpless in many ways. It’s easy to rely on our own skills and resources, but life often reminds us how quickly things can change.

This theme has been part of an ongoing conversation happening right now in our family. Our daughter, who is an only child and a freshman in college, is currently adjusting to living with a roommate who is completely different from her. Having never shared space before, she’s been praying a lot and leaning on God to help her navigate this new chapter.

The Bible teaches us that we are actually strongest when we depend on God completely. When we recognize our own helplessness and trust God for everything, we tap into His strength and limitless resources.

God’s love is difficult to fully grasp because it defies our natural instincts. He reached out to us even when we didn’t deserve it. And through Christ, we have the strength to do all things (Philippians 4:13).

So, trust Him. Have faith. Believe His promises for your life. Depend on Him, and draw on His strength.

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3

