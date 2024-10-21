Don’t Let Shame Push You Away From The God Who Covers You

Don’t walk away in shame.

Keep talking to God, no matter what. No matter what you are discouraged about. No matter what sin or addiction you are caught up in.

Don’t do it. Don’t walk away.

When Adam and Eve sinned, God did not abandon them. Instead, He went with them.

And you know what else? He made clothes for them. They weren’t just any clothes. They were royal, priestly garments. (“Kehoneth” is the word, and the only other time it shows up in Genesis is for Joseph’s spectacular coat.)

They failed. God stayed with them and covered them. He dressed them as a King and Queen.

Still.

The worst mistake a human could ever make is to walk away in shame. Sin is destructive, yes, but it’s not the last word. God still wants to cover us.

Keep walking with Him. Keep talking. Even in the midst of the stuff of life. Like my friend Sy always said, “He’d rather have you messy than not have you at all.”

I love the way this writer puts it:

“Like the parable of the prodigal son, our divine Abba does not shame our shame. He meets us with a ring and a robe, curiosity and kindness, and the reassurance that we are children in whom he takes delight.”

Don’t let shame cost you the best relationship of your life.

“Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus, because through Christ Jesus the law of the Spirit who gives life has set you free from the law of sin and death.” – Romans 8:1-2

Brant Hansen

Midday Show Host, STAR 93.3

