The Best Way to Respond to a “Heavy” Feeling

Please tell me that I’m not alone in this—many times throughout the day, I feel a “heaviness” in my stomach. It could be one of those beautiful, warm spring days like we’ve had here lately. I’ll be basking in the sunshine one moment and then feel that proverbial dark cloud around me in the next.

I don’t know what it is for you, but for me, it’s a looming remembrance of challenging times that my family is walking through. No matter what, it’s always there. That heavy feeling for me is the burden of walking through the tough stuff with them. We are wading in the mire and it is not easy.

What do you do in those moments to prevent a downward spiral?

PRAY. I know it sounds cliche and oversimplified, but it is the fool-proof way to respond so that you can be okay.

When those times come, that ache is like a gentle reminder to surrender my family and our journey to the Lord. Sometimes I don’t even have words—it’s more of a “Yes Lord, you know” mumble. I don’t think it’s the words that matter. Rather, it’s the act of surrendering. It is acknowledging that the burden you are facing is too heavy, and you need to hand it over to the one who can carry it—Jesus.

Lately, when that heaviness comes, I have been stopping (even if it is for just a few seconds) to pray and surrender it to God. And guess what? It has made a HUGE difference.

I feel lighter.

I feel more hopeful.

I feel less alone.

That experience affirms what the Bible says in Philippians 4:6-7:

“Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.”

Instead of worrying about my family, when I choose to pray and tell God what I need, the peace comes. Try the practice of stopping to pray and surrender when those dark moments come and see what happens!

Cari Kates

Director of Digital Content, STAR 93.3