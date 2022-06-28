The Biggest Reason Why You Need To “Pull Weeds” From Your Life

Do you like to be outside when the weather is nice? I sure do. And one of the things I find myself filling my time with when I’m outside is pulling weeds from my garden bed.

While it’s mindless for me and an excuse to be out in the sun, weed pulling is critical to a plant’s growth because those nuisances take needed water and nutrients from it. So the bad stuff grows, instead of the good stuff!

This season, the weeds in my garden have grown out of control, because instead of staying on top of it, I’ve let it go, filling my time with other things rather than pulling weeds in the sun. And the more I overlook the things that need to come out, the more they grow and take over.

Today I decided it was time to get busy cleaning up the garden bed. And when I looked at the project in front of me, I felt overwhelmed. There was so much to do because I had let it go for so long!

I committed to push past those feelings and got started. I pulled and yanked and tossed those weeds, one by one. And something amazing began to happen…I felt less overwhelmed and more and more satisfied…accomplished…peaceful.

I took a moment to stand up and look at my progress. I wasn’t done. It wasn’t perfect, but I was getting there. Whew!

And then I couldn’t help thinking about my life.

If pulling weeds, or the bad stuff, out of my garden felt so satisfying and peaceful, how much more would I feel that in my life if I focused on getting rid of what steals spiritual water and nutrients that I so desperately need?

It’s so easy to get caught up in the busyness of life that I forget to take a moment and ask, “Is this adding to my life or taking away? Is this bringing me closer to God or further?”

Just like my garden bed, the process of removing the bad stuff from my life won’t be done right away, but it’s important to get started, because I know it will bring so much peace and joy!

Hebrews 12:15 (NLT) Work at living in peace with everyone, and work at living a holy life, for those who are not holy will not see the Lord. Look after each other so that none of you fails to receive the grace of God. Watch out that no poisonous root of bitterness grows up to trouble you, corrupting many.

Cari Kates

Director of Digital Content, STAR 93.3