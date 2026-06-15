The Priceless Gift Of Music (And How It Brings Us Closer To God)

At not even two weeks of age, baby Oakley was having major internal surgery. His young, faithful, first-time parents named him Oakley, inspired by Isaiah 61:1-3, which describes might oaks of righteousness. His parents lead worship and are always singing and playing music.

The day after surgery, baby Oakley’s pain set in. He cried unconsolably until a NICU nurse turned music on and it instantly calmed him. She asked his mom if they played music often while she was pregnant because his response was immediate. What a sweet gift the Lord granted them as he comforted their little one with music! Our family rejoiced when we learned that baby Oaks was released from the hospital the Friday before Mother’s Day.

Did you know that scripture mentions music in one form or another over 1,100 times? The first instance recorded in scripture of singing took place after the parting of the Red Sea in Exodus 15:1-21.

Music is a priceless gift, especially when combined with lyrics that point us to God’s heart. It creates an environment that encourages us in our journey of faith. It sometimes softens hearts.

I remember when my now 25-year-old was a toddler. I was getting ready for work and was listening to the radio. She had been sleeping nearby when I heard her singing along with one of the songs. I thought she was awake and when I approached her, I realized she was still sleeping! Somehow, she was sweetly and peacefully singing along. To this day, my girl still sings beautifully to Jesus.

Whether you sing beautifully or completely off key like I do – the song you sing to God is beautiful to him. Keep singing, friends. Turn up the volume and share Jesus joyfully because our world is in desperate need of his grace, forgiveness, goodness and unending love.

Would you tell us your worship story? Would you share it and encourage our community of faith?

I’ll start. I was in college and found myself searching. I reached out to a friend that I had once labeled a “crazy Christian.” There was a retreat that weekend and I went not realizing it would be an intensive New Testament Survey weekend. One night during worship, I found myself struggling to stay in the room. I was wrestling with the truth in the lyrics and my doubts about God. I struggled to the point that I had to leave the room. I went back to the bunk room and in the quietness of that dark room Jesus met me. In my questions, His Spirit gently guided me to Matthew 6:33. I barely knew the bible, so finding that answer let me know that he heard me and he saw me. I’ve never looked back.

OK, your turn.

Claudia Guardado Wittel

Director of Philanthropy & Advancement, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

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