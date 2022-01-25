Why Should You Be Afraid?

There’s another poll out, producer Sherri and I talked about it the other day on our show, about how fearful Americans are.

More than half of those surveyed, said they look ahead to 2022 with fear.

Are there solid, rational reasons to be afraid? Definitely. There’s no doubt about it. I could make a list, and so could you. Things we imagine might happen. Things that are personal, societal, or global. Very real things.

Pretending nothing is happening or whistling “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” can help (by the way, I’m sorry if I totally just put that song in your head on loop for the next five days by mentioning it). As helpful as that might feel in the moment, it only helps for a brief instant in time. Pretending is no way to go through life.

Followers of Jesus have another option. We do not pretend. We acknowledge that there are real reasons to worry, but we supplement those worrisome thoughts with more information. Followers of Christ have true knowledge. Knowledge we should perpetually keep at the forefront of our minds. Knowledge that tells us the that Lord is our fortress.

Check out this scripture passage we read on the air recently from Psalm 27. It might be a great challenge to memorize it:

The Lord is my light and my salvation—so why should I be afraid?

The Lord is my fortress, protecting me from danger, so why should I tremble?

When evil people come to devour me, when my enemies and foes attack me, they will stumble and fall.

Though a mighty army surrounds me, my heart will not be afraid.

Even if I’m attacked, I will remain confident.

– Psalm 27: 1-3 NLT

Notice that David isn’t in denial. Every single individual perched around him is real. Their spears and bows are real. David even expressively states “when my enemies attack”, and does not use the conjunction, “if”.

David focuses on the one thing he is certain of. Others quake with fear. Instead of feeding and succumbing to fear, he focuses on what he knows of God. There is no reason to tremble. None whatsoever because David’s Protector has the last word, always.

This is why we can be people who are the non-anxious, and the non-fearful voices in our culture.

We can be a light to those individuals who are anguished and are despairing. We can be the voices of peace and joy. Not because things are hunky-dory, but because the Lord truly is our Light and our Salvation.

No. Matter. What.

So in the spirit of the writings of David, “why should [you] be afraid?”

Brant Hansen

