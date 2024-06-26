3 Ways to Overcome An Ugly Enemy That We All Fight

The past two years, the Whitworth family has become fans of women’s basketball. Ok, in all honesty, fans of Caitlyn Clark. She is often called a “once in a generation” type player and on top of it all, she’s been a great role model for boys and girls of all ages.

The stadiums are often sold out when Caitlyn’s team, the Indiana Fever, is in town. (The Fever already sold more tickets in the first five home games compared to all tickets sold last year.)

Who doesn’t love a person or player like that!?

Well, apparently there are quite a few folks who don’t, including some in the WNBA and the media. And of course, there are those on social media who look to fan the flames of controversy, even when there isn’t one.

To say the least, the response towards Caitlyn’s contribution to the sport is often wrapped in petty jealousy. They are jealous of her basketball prowess, her popularity, and financial success. Their arguments are wrapped in pious evaluations that wonder, out loud, how could anyone that young deserve her acclaim.

You see, the definition of jealousy is resentment against a rival, or a person enjoying success or an advantage that you do not possess. Jealousy is ugly and it’s easy to see in others, but difficult to diagnose and deal with when it’s you.

So, believe it or not, this is not about Caitlyn Clark. It’s really about an enemy that we all fight, and it is ugly. The enemy is jealousy, and it rears its ugly head when we least expect it.

It often appears at work when a co-worker gets the promotion that you deserve. At school, it may look like favoritism towards an unworthy classmate, and at home, a sibling or spouse gets all the attention even though you do the work!

I have seen it in all these situations. The worst part of all, is that it is in me.

Age has taught me that my first reactions are almost always petty and small. It’s called “human nature”, and it is the very thing that Paul, the apostle, talks about putting to “death” because we’re followers of Jesus and have His new life within us. Knowing this doesn’t make it any easier.

Jealousy often points to an insecurity that each of us have. (Some of us are more insecure than others, but none of us are complete apart from Jesus.) It also reveals a lack of gratitude as we discount the blessings and favor that we have been shown by God Himself. And truthfully, I can’t think of anyone less deserving than me. God is good, right?

So, how do we overcome or at least fight the jealous beast within each of us?

1. The next time you find yourself jealous of someone’s success or special favor, congratulate them. Be the first to step out and say, “well done!”

2. Embrace the idea that life isn’t fair. It isn’t and offenses will come, but having said that, they are opportunities to disciple our inner nature and attempt “self-control.”

3. Remember that God rewards faithfulness. We used to remind folks to “bloom where you’re planted” – which is really another way of saying, remain steadfast and faithful. God sees.

So, my hope is that the next time that you have a “Caitlyn Clark” person in your life, that you will be first in line to congratulate him or her and put to death that ugly monster that lives in all of us. It will take God’s grace, and all the humility that you can muster, but you will stand tall in their eyes and your own.

Put to death, therefore, whatever belongs to your earthly nature. Colossians 3:5a

Dick Whitworth

Director of Operations, STAR 93.3

P.S. I would love to hear your thoughts!

How have you handled jealousy in your life? What lessons have you learned that you could share?

SHARE THIS POST WITH YOUR FRIENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!