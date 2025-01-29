You Don’t Have To Carry Your Burdens Alone, Jesus Wants To Help

Hey there! I want to pass along a little nugget of knowledge that’s been bouncing around in my brain lately. Every afternoon on my show, I share “One Truth” and talk about how it applies to all of us. My goal is to always give you some hope and inspiration. And let me tell you, I find so much of that same hope from my online friend Kim Jones-Pothier.

Not too long ago, she said something that really hit home for me:

“Never be afraid or embarrassed to struggle! We’ve all been in a struggle. There is absolutely no shame in working hard to get to where YOU want to be. God loves you so much…receive that!”

Wow, right? Short and simple, but so powerful. If we’re being real, we’ve all faced struggles—big ones, small ones, and all the ones in between. Maybe you’re navigating your health, worrying about finances, dealing with work stress, or wrestling with doubt. Maybe it’s family drama or relationship issues. Trust me, I’ve been through all of that myself.

But here’s the good news—you don’t have to carry that burden alone. That’s where Jesus steps in. Instead of throwing in the towel, you can reach out to Him with everything you’ve got. Tell Him what’s on your heart—the struggles, the frustrations, the things that feel too heavy. He’s listening, and He cares.

Maybe you’ve been trying to fix it all on your own and feel like you’re running on empty. It’s time to lean on Jesus. Obey His Word, trust in His promises, and believe that He’s got what you need. He’s the God of new beginnings, and He loves you more than you can imagine.

Remember this:

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” — Joshua 1:9

Whatever you’re facing today, take a deep breath and hand it over to Him. You are not alone in this.

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3

