Want To Make An Impact On The World? Here’s How.

I just got a great question from a younger guy named Alex. He’s newly graduated from college, and thinking about the rest of his life. He’s interested in being a writer, too, so he wondered how I got into writing books, what he should be doing to become an author, etc.

But this question was my favorite:

“How do I make an impact?”

My response is below. And I know it may seem counter-intuitive, but it’s my honest response:

Honestly? Don’t try to make an impact.

Instead, walk with God. Have an ongoing, conversational relationship with Him in life. And ask Him to make a way for you.

He will be in charge of whatever impact results. But aim at this, not impact.

Sometimes, indirection is important to learn. Because this is all about becoming a certain, different sort of person, and everything else is downstream from that. Everything.

In fact, people who make an “impact” without this ongoing, conversational relationship with God are often guilty of another kind of impact, a destructive one, down the road.

God isn’t looking for us to make an impact. He’s looking or a believing loyalty. He can handle the rest for us.

That’s been my experience. When I’m trying to be or do something significant, I’m in trouble. When I’m saying, “You be in charge, you guide my steps”…? I’ve seen, you know, impact.

He’s better at this than us.

Brant Hansen

Midday Show Host, STAR 93.3

