You Might Have The Wrong Idea About God

“God created everything through him, and nothing was created except through him.” –John 1:3

I love to pack my adventure motorcycle with gear and get away for a remote camping trip. And in my secluded campsite during a recent weekend, nestled beside a lake, miles from cities and towns which obscure the night sky with their bright lights. The stars over my little backpacking tent, stood out in stark contrast to the pitch-black backdrop.

Stars, planets, and meteor showers were all on display. Think of it, just our galaxy, the Milky Way, is 100,000 light years across. And in this 100,000-light-year galaxy are so many stars that it would take 2,500 years to count them all. Consider that, then consider that the Milky Way is just one of countless galaxies in the known universe.

All this, according to Louis Giglio, “…God created with words from his mouth. Do we have the right idea about the size of God? Or do we imagine Him a little smaller than He actually is? And in turn, do we imagine ourselves a little bigger than we actually are? The same God that holds this endless space called the universe, created you. He knows your heart. He loves you.”

He knows our heart! He LOVES us! And while we can feel so insignificant in the shadow of great mountains, vast seas, or ancient forests, David in Psalms, called us an integral part of God’s creation, saying we are “…fearfully and wonderfully made!”

God says (Isaiah 43:1), “I have called you by name, you are mine.” Wow! This same God who created such an immense universe, also wants a personal and intimate relationship with us.

Kevin Brooks

Evening Show Host, STAR 93.3

