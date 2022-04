ARIMATHEA (God In My Grave)

Watch an interpretation of the Easter Story from Joseph of Arimathea’s view.

To learn more about Joseph of Arimathea, read: Matthew chapter 27, Mark chapter 15, Luke chapter 23, John chapter 19, and Isaiah 53:9.

Thanks to Passion City Church for this content.

What’s so good about Good Friday?

Watch and hear a compelling look at what makes Good Friday, good.