Phil Wickham’s Hymn of Heaven Devotional Series: “It’s Always Been You” [Day 4]

One of the hallmarks of God’s character is His faithfulness to us. It doesn’t matter who we are, what mistakes we’ve made, or what appalling things we’ve done – He’s always ready to welcome us back into His arms and forgive us.

In the 4th installment of this series, Phil takes us back to a story in the book of John that illustrates exactly that. Keep reading for a deeper look at the song “It’s Always Been You“.

(Just joined us for the series? Start with Day 1.)

This song came out of nowhere. Most songs take hours/days/months for me to finish. This one seemed to drop from the heart of heaven. I’m singing to God in this song, but every time I sing it, it’s like He’s singing it over me. What a faithful friend He is. It’s so important for us to remember what He has brought us through and to let it propel us to trust him.

There is a powerful story in John 4 where it says that Jesus “had to go through Samaria.” What’s interesting about this phrase is that it doesn’t make geographical sense. Samaria is actually out of the way. It also doesn’t make sense socially, since Jews didn’t associate with Samaritans. Yet Jesus would not be deterred from going to this town. It was there that He met a woman coming out to draw water in the middle of the day. When Jesus encountered her, the conversation moved from Jesus needing a drink of water to Jesus pointing to Himself as what she was truly thirsting for. “Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks the water I give them will never thirst. Indeed, the water I give them will become in them a spring of water welling up to eternal life” (John 4:13-14).

The story continues, telling us that this woman had been in multiple relationships, which may be why she was drawing water in the heat of the day. In that culture, only men had the legal right to divorce, which means we can only imagine the pain, objectification, and abuse she could have gone through. But then she met Jesus. Not only did she change, but the whole town changed. I love this story because it shows how Jesus cares about “the one.” The outcast. The unworthy. He cares about us, and He is a King who takes detours to meet us right where we are at—and to show us He is what we have been thirsting for all along. The reality is, no matter how sincerely we could ever sing, “It’s always been You,” He will always be the one singing it louder back over us.

Here are a few questions to wrestle with:

1. What areas in your life have you hid from God or others where Jesus wants to meet you with His living water?

2. Once you have experienced the profound nature of His love, who can you tell?

3. How can you worship with a renewed sense of thankfulness for the redemptive action of God’s grace in your life?

The woman at the well was unworthy of Jesus’ love, but He gave it to her anyway. God’s love isn’t about what we’ve done to earn it. It’s about who He is. And when we choose to love Him, the beauty is that He returns that love infinitely more, beyond all imagination.

What aspect of God’s character means the most to you right now?

Not a reader? Watch today’s devotional on YouTube instead:

View the whole series

DAY 1: Battle Belongs

DAY 2: Hymn of Heaven

DAY 3: House of the Lord

DAY 4: It’s Always Been You

DAY 5: Where I’m Standing Now

DAY 6: Reason I Sing

DAY 7: His Name Is Jesus

DAY 8: 1,000 Names

DAY 9: Falling In Love

DAY 10: Look to Jesus

DAY 11: God of Revival

DAY 12: Heart Full of Praise