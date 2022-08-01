We’ve partnered with Phil Wickham for this 12-part devotional series in celebration of Phil’s new album, Hymn of Heaven. Each daily reading corresponds with a song on the album!
Since releasing his first album in 2003, Phil has dominated the Christian music world with popular songs like “This Is Amazing Grace“, “Living Hope” and “Battle Belongs“.
Today, we kick off the series with a compelling word on surrendering control and allowing the Lord to fight our battles for us based on Phil Wickham’s song, “Battle Belongs”.
“There is a powerful story in the Old Testament of King Jehoshaphat being faced with an overwhelming and vicious army coming toward him and the people of God. In desperation, he gathered his kingdom, called for a fast, and they cried out to the Lord. When God spoke through a prophet, what He promised was shocking. “You will not have to fight this battle. Take up your positions; stand firm and see the deliverance the Lord will give you” (2 Chron. 20:17). In obedience, the army of Judah approached the battle line—but not with weapons and warriors. They met the enemy with worship! “And when they began to sing and praise, the Lord set an ambush against the men of Ammon, Moab, and Mount Seir, who had come against Judah, so that they were routed” (2 Chron. 20:22).
What God did for Judah was miraculous, but it was not a solitary event. Every human being faces the radical war of sin and death. Despite our greatest efforts of morality, religion, or performance, we are helpless against so great an enemy. Yet God’s promise to His people still stands to this day. It came to its ultimate fulfillment when Jesus—looking at our desperation and pointing to the grave—told us that we will not have to fight this battle, but to stand firm in Him and to watch as He brings deliverance and salvation through His death and resurrection! Amen!
What is our role in this victory? Similar to Jehoshaphat and his people, our only response is to worship, give thanks, and give our lives over in thankful surrender to the one who holds our victory for eternity. It has been incredible to see people using “Battle Belongs” as their weapon of worship in the face of the battle.
Here are a couple ways we can live today differently because of the victory we have in Jesus:
1. Recognize areas in your life that you are still trying to strive by your own strength, and take a minute in prayer to surrender those to the Lord.
2. Give thanks to God through worship, even if your circumstances still feel overwhelming. Remember the cross, remember the resurrection, and remember the victory we are invited into.“
What an incredible blessing it is that we serve a God who can defeat armies and conquer death with only His word. How foolish we are to even consider fighting our battles on our own!
Jesus is waiting right beside us, ready to take on our struggles. All we have to do is reach out and allow him to carry the burdens weighing us down.
In your own life, what battle do you need to surrender to God and allow Him to fight for you today? Share with us in the comments what Phil Wickham’s “Battle Belongs” means to you!
Not a reader? Watch today’s devotional on YouTube instead:
Finances
It can definitely be difficult to have faith and it give something like that to God!
What a blessing to find this invitation on my email thread this morning! A combination of studying God’s Word and singing our praise can lead to surrender and service. Our church has just wrapped up a study of the full armor of God. Yesterday the message included the line, “Life is a battleground, not a playground!” We are equipped with the tools of the armor of God (Ephesians 6:10-18) and we are to contend for the faith always remembering, “The victory belongs to the Lord!” (Proverbs 21:31). Thank you to the Star 93.3 team for your faithful encouragement through music and teachings. God bless each of you in this ministry.
Thank you for sharing, Debby! Such great wisdom.
Our 19 year old is struggling through major depression and anxiety and trying to find his way in life. Although I have prayed and stated aloud that I’m surrendering my own anxiety about this situation and giving it to God, I haven’t truly walked the talk. Our God is an awesome God…I have nothing more to fear, in Jesus’ name.
It’s so difficult to surrender struggles related to our children! But God is faithful and loves them more than we do.
“You will not have to fight this battle. Take up your positions; stand firm and see the deliverance the Lord will give you” (2 Chron. 20:17)
It is sometimes difficult to comprehend that ALL I have to do is stand. God is mighty – Actually, He is ALLmighty. Often I forget this and try to take matters into my own hands. Father, forgive me for being so full of myself to think I have a solution better than your plan. Please give me the wisdom of when to step up and fight or be still and know… to stand.
” Every human being faces the radical war of sin and death. Despite our greatest efforts of morality, religion, or performance, we are helpless against so great an enemy. Yet God’s promise to His people still stands to this day. It came to its ultimate fulfillment when Jesus—looking at our desperation and pointing to the grave—told us that we will not have to fight this battle but to stand firm in Him and to watch as He brings deliverance and salvation through His death and resurrection! Amen! ”
This is a battle for the eternal soul of the lost. God knows who will be found through the working of the Holy Spirit. He can use me when I trust Him for his timing and ways. Thank you, LORD, for this perfectly timed devotion to the battles I am currently facing. In Jesus name.
Amen, Dawn! Thank you for sharing.
That was great thanks so much to you for sending this devotion and a daily reminder that the lord does fight with us we are going to women of joy in October and Phill will be preforming there that will be great
We’re so glad it encouraged you, Rita!
While I’m the midst of a terrible bout of anxiety and darkness, this song really helped! Focusing on worship, reading God’s Word, and prayer were my weapons. God did the rest!
Amen, Trish! Thank you for sharing that wisdom.
One of my kids especially keeps me and my husband on edge because he’s constantly in trouble financially. He’s not been enabled by us at all. Constantly has creditors and individuals chasing him for payment. It’s very stressful.
I’m so sorry, Karen! God is with you!
I need to work on myself and accepting that I only have control of my self, my responses and not others.
That’s such a tough one, Terri. Praying that God will give you strength to surrender!
My 17 year old daughter is struggling to find her place in this crazy world, as are so many of my students. At least I know that she holds Jesus in her heart somewhere. She’s not open about, but neither does she deny anything. I was much the same.
She and her older brother are constantly at odds to the point that I’m questioning myself daily where I (where we) went wrong. There’s a thin line between love & hate, and most days it feels like hate. I thought they’d outgrow it by now. Maybe they just got a late start. I feel we’re just all falling apart.
“Battle Belongs” is part of a daily prayer I created from lines of songs to help me through these times. It’s pretty simple…
“Out of my hands and into Yours. Lord, the battle belongs to you and we need to see a victory. Please, Lord.
And when I fight, I’ll fight on my knees with my hands lifted high. (Again) the battle belongs to you, Lord. Thank you and Amen!”
That sounds incredibly difficult, Jennifer. Thank you for sharing your beautiful prayer!
I believe all my children have been saved but in case they weren’t please lead them to JESUS ..GOD I’ve tried to direct my children & family and friends in the right path but I need GOD to handle them on living for him instead of living for themselves I don’t have the power but I KNOW & BELIEVE he does PLEASE GOD in the precious name of JESUS send your HOLY SPIRIT to remind them who they belong to and let them all get on the right paths to serve & live for you
We pray that all of your children will choose to follow Jesus, Jackie!