We’ve partnered with Phil Wickham for this 12-part devotional series in celebration of Phil’s new album, Hymn of Heaven. Each daily reading corresponds with a song on the album!

Since releasing his first album in 2003, Phil has dominated the Christian music world with popular songs like “This Is Amazing Grace“, “Living Hope” and “Battle Belongs“.

Today, we kick off the series with a compelling word on surrendering control and allowing the Lord to fight our battles for us based on Phil Wickham’s song, “Battle Belongs”.

“There is a powerful story in the Old Testament of King Jehoshaphat being faced with an overwhelming and vicious army coming toward him and the people of God. In desperation, he gathered his kingdom, called for a fast, and they cried out to the Lord. When God spoke through a prophet, what He promised was shocking. “You will not have to fight this battle. Take up your positions; stand firm and see the deliverance the Lord will give you” (2 Chron. 20:17). In obedience, the army of Judah approached the battle line—but not with weapons and warriors. They met the enemy with worship! “And when they began to sing and praise, the Lord set an ambush against the men of Ammon, Moab, and Mount Seir, who had come against Judah, so that they were routed” (2 Chron. 20:22).

What God did for Judah was miraculous, but it was not a solitary event. Every human being faces the radical war of sin and death. Despite our greatest efforts of morality, religion, or performance, we are helpless against so great an enemy. Yet God’s promise to His people still stands to this day. It came to its ultimate fulfillment when Jesus—looking at our desperation and pointing to the grave—told us that we will not have to fight this battle, but to stand firm in Him and to watch as He brings deliverance and salvation through His death and resurrection! Amen!

What is our role in this victory? Similar to Jehoshaphat and his people, our only response is to worship, give thanks, and give our lives over in thankful surrender to the one who holds our victory for eternity. It has been incredible to see people using “Battle Belongs” as their weapon of worship in the face of the battle.

Here are a couple ways we can live today differently because of the victory we have in Jesus:

1. Recognize areas in your life that you are still trying to strive by your own strength, and take a minute in prayer to surrender those to the Lord.

2. Give thanks to God through worship, even if your circumstances still feel overwhelming. Remember the cross, remember the resurrection, and remember the victory we are invited into.“

What an incredible blessing it is that we serve a God who can defeat armies and conquer death with only His word. How foolish we are to even consider fighting our battles on our own!

Jesus is waiting right beside us, ready to take on our struggles. All we have to do is reach out and allow him to carry the burdens weighing us down.

In your own life, what battle do you need to surrender to God and allow Him to fight for you today? Share with us in the comments what Phil Wickham’s “Battle Belongs” means to you!

Not a reader? Watch today’s devotional on YouTube instead:

View the whole series

DAY 1: Battle Belongs

DAY 2: Hymn of Heaven

DAY 3: House of the Lord

DAY 4: It’s Always Been You

DAY 5: Where I’m Standing Now

DAY 6: Reason I Sing

DAY 7: His Name Is Jesus

DAY 8: 1,000 Names

DAY 9: Falling In Love

DAY 10: Look to Jesus

DAY 11: God of Revival

DAY 12: Heart Full of Praise