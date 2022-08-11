Phil Wickham’s Hymn of Heaven Devotional Series: “God of Revival” [Day 11]

The lengths that God goes to in order to make it possible for us to have access to Him is astounding. But we’re not completely off the hook in our relationship with Him.

Today, Phil Wickham delves into the meaning behind the song “God of Revival“, and what we should be doing if we want to have a right and true relationship with God, and be fully renewed by Him.

(Just joining us for the series? Start with Day 1.)

I am so thankful that God does not give up on us. All throughout scripture, we see a God who seeks to restore, renew, redeem, rescue, resurrect—not doing away with His creation, but reviving it. In Isaiah 57, we see this heart on full display. He is a God who dwells in the “high and holy place” and yet also with those who are “contrite and lowly,” seeking to revive, heal, and strengthen them. From raising up an army of dry bones, to calling Lazarus from the grave, to the promise of a coming resurrection of the dead, Yahweh’s heart is to revive; and He holds the power to do so.

In 2 Chronicles 7, we are given instructions for our role in the process of reviving. We are to humble ourselves, pray, seek His face, and turn away from all that brings about death. In Psalm 80, we see one of these very prayers for revival. “Restore us, O Lord God of hosts! Let your face shine, that we may be saved!” (Ps. 80:19).

What in your heart needs reviving? What in your relationships needs reviving? What in your city needs reviving? What in our world needs reviving? Know that your humble prayers to a mighty God do not go unheard and that he delights in responding to His children.

Here are few ways you can pray expectantly for revival:

1. Take a prayer walk today around your city. Maybe call a friend or church member and spend some time interceding for the place you live.

2. Print out a list of those in local, state, and federal authority, and spend time praying for Jesus to capture their hearts.

3. Take time to repent, get off the throne of your own heart, and invite Jesus to take his rightful place. Ask that the Holy Spirit would revive your heart, your call, your passion, and your love for God and His world.

God is mighty and powerful beyond imagination, and He does everything possible to bring us to him. All we have to do is turn our hearts towards Him and seek to put Him first in our lives. The wonderful thing is that though we’ll continue to struggle to do even this small responsibility well, He’s there to give us the strength to do it if only we ask.

When do you make time for prayer in your life?

Not a reader? Watch today’s devotional on YouTube instead:

